Brazil's Health Minister under investigation over health crisis in Amazonas

Sao Paulo (CNN) A Brazilian court has approved an investigation into Heath Minister Eduardo Pazuello's handling of the Covid-19 crisis, after oxygen shortages collapsed the health system of Manaus, capital city of Amazonas state, last week.

Federal Supreme Court Judge Ricardo Lewandowski greenlit the investigation on Monday. Pazuello now has five days to provide testimony to the federal police.

It is alleged that the Ministry of Health was alerted to the city's looming shortages of oxygen -- often critical for treating severe cases of Covid-19 -- on January 8, but only took action on January 12, according to a request for a probe sent to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) by the political party Cidadania.

Pazuello himself visited Manaus on January 11, and the federal government subsequently sent supplemental oxygen to the city, but neither were enough to prevent a crisis. Hospitals in Amazonas soon ran out of oxygen, and on January 14 and 15 at least 29 patients died due to the shortages, according to an ongoing investigation

"The reality is that there's a lower supply of oxygen," Pazuello acknowledged later. "Not an interruption, but a lower supply of oxygen."

