Gunmen abduct 8 children from a Nigerian orphanage

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Gunmen abducted eight children and two adults from an orphanage in Nigeria's federal capital, Abuja, a spokesman for the orphanage told CNN.

The kidnappers have threatened to "waste" the children if the board fails to pay a ransom of 10 million naira ($26,230), said board member Alaje Odewu.

They broke into the orphanage, which housed 17 minors, early Saturday.

"(They were) wielding their rifles at the kids, they selected the older ones and took them away along with their matron who was carrying a less than 1-year-old baby and another adult worker," said Odewu.

The matron was subsequently released along with the baby and another girl.

