(CNN) Security forces have withdrawn from Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine's residence after he spent 11 days under house arrest, his lawyer told CNN on Tuesday.

"They are now leaving, we hope this doesn't change later today," George Musisi said.

Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court's civil division, said if the government had evidence against Wine, he should be charged in court and not "held unjustifiably at his home," according to Musisi.

Wine, a popular singer, was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential elections held on January 14 and his home has been surrounded by military and police since the elections ended.