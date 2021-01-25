Tom Brady's dad reveals 'life and death' battle with Covid-19

(CNN) Tom Brady's father spent almost three weeks in the hospital with Covid-19, he revealed Monday, calling it a "matter of life and death."

Tom Brady Sr., the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, opened up about his experience battling the virus in an interview with ESPN Radio's "Greeny" show.

"When the (NFL) season started this year, I was in the hospital with Covid for almost three weeks, and my wife was sick with Covid at the same time," Brady told host Mike Greenberg. "We didn't even see the first two games of the year."

The father of the NFL star said he and his wife, Galynn, were both "sick as a dog," although Galynn did not require hospitalization. Brady's parents are both 76 years old, and his mom is a breast cancer survivor.

"For the first two games when I was in the hospital, I didn't even care if they were playing much less missing game," Brady said. "It was a matter of life and death. Just like anybody goes into the hospital, it's serious stuff. And Tommy fought through it, and so now it's just in the rearview mirror."

Read More