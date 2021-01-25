Oklahoma lawmaker proposes a bill that calls for creation of a Bigfoot hunting season

(CNN) Bigfoot may be a considered a myth -- but that's not stopping one Oklahoma lawmaker from proposing open season on the creature.

Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced the bill to the Oklahoma legislature earlier this month. The bill reads that the hunting season would be regulated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission, which would set annual dates along with specific hunting licenses and fees.

"A lot of people don't believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do," Humphrey said in a news release.

He suggested that creating a hunting season for the creature could help draw in tourists.

"Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district," Humphrey said. "Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state. It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun."

