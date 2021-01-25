In the nearly 232-year history of the US Senate there have only been 11 Black senators
(CNN)Congress set a new diversity record this year with its highest-ever number of women and racial minorities, including 60 Black lawmakers.
But that's mostly in the House.
People of color have historically had a tougher time getting elected to the Senate. Newly elected Raphael Warnock is only the 11th Black US senator since the Senate convened for the first time in 1789. Only two of those have been women. And with the departure of Kamala Harris, the number of Black female US senators is now at zero.