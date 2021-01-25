The viral meme of Bernie Sanders has been made into a crocheted doll, and it's now being auctioned for charity

(CNN) The image from President Joe Biden's inauguration of Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting with his legs crossed wearing brown and white gloves made a splash on the internet. Now, one lucky bidder can own a crocheted doll made as a tribute to Sanders' inauguration meme.

The unique doll is up for auction on eBay , with the seller, Tobey King, promising 100% of the profits to Meals on Wheels America.

"I was talking with another crafter friend who told me Bernie had just sold some hoodies and donated all the proceeds to Meals on Wheels Vermont, and I knew that that is what I wanted to do with the doll I made," said King, owner of Tobey Time Crochet. "With the attention it was getting I was hopeful Meals on Wheels would get a good donation."

The starting bid for the handmade doll Saturday was only 99 cents, but by Monday the item had more than 149 bids with bidding above $15,000 . The auction ends Tuesday afternoon.

"Senator Sanders has long been one of Meals on Wheels' biggest advocates, and it's incredible to see how his unexpected moment in the spotlight is inspiring others to join the fight to address senior hunger and isolation, as well," Jenny Young, vice president of communications for Meals on Wheels America, told CNN.