Chelsea sacks manager Frank Lampard

(CNN) Chelsea has parted company with manager Frank Lampard, the club announced on Monday.

Lampard's last game in charge was Sunday's 3-1 victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round.

Considered one of the greatest players to have ever played at Stamford Bridge, he left the Blues in 2014 having won three English Premier League titles during 13 years at the club.

The 42-year-old returned as the club's head coach in July 2019.

