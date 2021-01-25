(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is shaping up to look a little different this year, but there’s one tradition (we hope) that will never go away — sending and receiving beautiful flowers. Whether you’re sending something to your partner who lives under the same roof, or as a pick-me-up for a parent or friend on the other side of the country, a bright arrangement is the perfect cure for the winter blues.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the choices out there, but no need to stress about the details. We’ve scoured all our favorite online florists and below, you’ll find our picks for every flower fan in your family and friend groups. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our favorite heartfelt Valentine’s Day gifts, gifts for him and gifts for her.

For your love

Venice Peach (starting at $64; bouqs.com)

Venice Peach PHOTO: Bouqs

Seriously sweet vibes abound in this romantic bouquet that includes peach roses, white genista, eucalyptus and succulents that they can even plant.

Pure Romance (starting at $63.99; fromyouflowers.com)

Pure Romance PHOTO: From You Flowers

Fill their arms with deep red roses with this rustic stem bouquet that screams casual elegance with brown paper wrapping and twine.

The Sweet as a Kiss ($95; rosepops.com)

The Sweet as a Kiss PHOTO: Rosepops

Now how about roses that will last up to a year? That sounds pretty good to us too. This adorable heart-shaped box from Rosepops comes with three fragrant blooms that’ll be around well past February.

Desert Love ($44; bouqs.com)

Desert Love PHOTO: Bouqs

For the succulent lover in your life, send this Hoya Heart duo in tiny cement planters with pink rock accents.

Pink Rose Plant (starting at $29.99; plants.com)

Pink Rose Plant PHOTO: Plants.com

Give them a bouquet that will last with this bright, fresh pink rose plant that’s pet-friendly and easy to care for. Plus you can get an adorable candle with an illustration of two hands making a heart to show a little extra love.

Tell them you burn for them with this lush mix of peachy roses and succulents, paired with a Paddywax rose- and santal-scented candle that will help heat things up!

Sweet Succulent Heart Garden (starting at $34.99; plants.com)

Sweet Succulent Heart Garden PHOTO: Plants.com

They’ll love tending to these succulents tucked into a sweet heart shaped pot that looks great on an office desk.

Desert Sunrise Bouquet (starting at $47.49; teleflora.com)

Desert Sunrise Bouquet PHOTO: Teleflora

If they’re into a more modern aesthetic, then they’ll love this mix of white lilies and peach blooms in a chic natural bamboo cube.

Blooming Love Amaryllis Bulb Garden ($60; ftd.com)

Blooming Love Amaryllis Bulb Garden PHOTO: FTD

This garden arrives with pre-rooted bulbs that will grow into beautiful bell-shaped amaryllis flowers.

Yours Truly ($49; bouqs.com)

Yours Truly PHOTO: Bouqs

For under $50, this romantic arrangement of mixed alstroemeria surrounded by white roses, waxflower and eucalyptus accents will let them know you care.

Mixed Roses (starting at $45; ftd.com)

Mixed Roses PHOTO: FTD

Roses are red…except when they’re a glorious mix of bright, fragrant blooms. Perfect for the not-so-traditional rose lover.

Playfully Pink Bouquet (starting at $52.24; teleflora.com)

Playfully Pink Bouquet PHOTO: Teleflora

This pink and red rose bouquet is ridiculously cute when paired with a hand-painted ceramic vase and a charm that says “loved,” so you know they’ll get the message.

Long Stem Red Rose Bouquet (starting at $90; proflowers.com)

Long Stem Red Rose Bouquet PHOTO: ProFlowers

For the traditionalist, long-stemmed red roses never fail.

For your family

Mother Earth ($59; bouqs.com)

Mother Earth PHOTO: Bouqs

Bring a smile to any mom in your life with this whimsical potted dracaena plant with the flirtiest face.

Blossoming Blooms Basket (starting at $39.99; 1800flowers.com)

Blossoming Blooms Basket PHOTO: 1 800 Flowers

If you haven’t been able to visit a grandparent or older family member in a while, this jolly basket filled with carnations will let them know you’re thinking of them.

Bountiful Impressions (starting at $63.99; fromyouflowers.com)

Bountiful Impressions PHOTO: From You Flowers

With green poms, hot pink gerbera daisies, pink roses, orange roses and sunflowers, this bursting arrangement brings a bit of spring to your loved one.

Your Sweet Smile ($101.98; pickupflowers.com)

Your Sweet Smile PHOTO: Pickup Flowers

Let mom — or another loved one — know you’re thinking about them with a sunny arrangement of white and yellow roses in a glass vase.

For your friends

Gerb Next Door ($58; farmgirlflowers.com)

Gerb Next Door PHOTO: Farmgirl Flowers

There’s something about the effervescent joy in this bright pink bouquet and rose gold vase that feels like watching “Legally Blonde” with your bestie. Tell them you miss them so, so much with this sweet delivery.

This tropical mix of orange and red heliconia with foliage comes with a message, for your friend who’s involved and engaged with causes. A whopping 100% of net profits from this exclusive collection will be donated to Campaign Zero to support its mission to combat police brutality through data-informed policy solutions.

Double the Zulu ($77; urbanstems.com)

Double the Zulu PHOTO: Urban Stems

Purple and yellow give this daisy-based arrangement real pops of color so it’s sure to brighten their home — and their day.

Cocktail Collection ($70; bloomscape.com)

Cocktail Collection PHOTO: Bloomscape

For your friend who always makes the perfect cocktail (or mocktail!), this selection of three easy-to-grow herbs — rosemary, orange mint and pineapple sage — will elevate their drink game.

Cute ideas for kids

Radiance in Bloom Basket (starting at $75; proflowers.com)

Radiance in Bloom Basket PHOTO: Pro Flowers

This sweet basket comes with pops of hot pink, lilac and green that’ll sure please a kid. After the flowers are all gone, the basket can become part of a craft or a great way to hold toys.

The Phoebe ($55; urbanstems.com)

The Phoebe PHOTO: Urban Stems

A cute unicorn planter with an easy to care for succulent is the perfect gift for a tween — or a kid at heart.