(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on AirPods Pro, a discounted Eufy robo vac and savings on tons of reusable bags from Baggu. All that and more below.

AirPods Pro PHOTO: Apple

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in weeks on Amazon. Right now, you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $199.99. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 PHOTO: Anker

If proper headphones are more your speed, consider picking up a pair of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are even cheaper than usual at just $42.39, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

Baggu PHOTO: Baggu

Baggu is a brand that’s beloved for not only its packable, nylon ripstop bag, but also its sturdy yet stylish collections of purses, backpacks, totes and more. And now for a limited time you can save up to 60% on rare and discontinued styles from the brand. The Warehouse Sale is your last chance to score these final sale items; once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good, and many bags have already disappeared.

Eufy BoostIQ Robo Vac 11S Max PHOTO: Anker

Leave vacuuming to this discounted robo vac from Eufy. At just $169.99, down from $249.99, the popular 11S Max uses 2000Pa of suction power to ensure more debris is picked up across all surfaces and anti-collision sensors to avoid bumping into objects. Plus, it’s thin enough to slide effortlessly underneath more furniture, and relatively quiet too.

Instant Pot Aura PHOTO: Sur La Table

Can’t get enough of the Instant Pot? Consider adding yet another device from the cult-favorite cooking brand to your kitchen arsenal: It’s the Instant Pot Aura, a multiuse programmable slow cooker, and it’s down to just $69.99 right now. Like the traditional Instant Pot Duo or Lux you’re likely well acquainted with, the Aura can perform a multitude of functions, including roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt and warm. Unlike the classic Instant Pot, the Aura is not a pressure cooker, so it won’t reach the higher-than-boiling temperatures that pressure cookers are famous for. But for those looking to whip up large-batch soups and stews this winter, it’s the appliance for you.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower-and-gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for the new year with new, on-sale bedding and bath linens. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50% off bed and bath items. Many of the mega home retailer’s sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters, mattress toppers, towels, bath rugs and more are included in the sale There are plenty of highly rated towel sets up for grabs, including several monogrammed options, in addition to a variety of basic sheet sets, cozy throws, down-filled comforters and even ever-popular weighted blankets. Quite a few of the sets come in a range of colors, so you’re sure to find a hue that works well in your home.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Winter weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style for warmth. Urban Outfitters is stocked with essentials that will keep you feeling cozy and looking cool, and at the millennial-favorite retailer’s Cold Weather Sale, you can save on a slew of such items. Over 150 trendy sweaters, coats, gloves, scarves and more for men and women are up for grabs at a discount.

Aerogarden Farm 12XL ($349.99, originally $699.99; bestbuy.com)

Aerogarden Farm 12XL PHOTO: Best Buy

Who says you can’t start your own herb garden in winter? With this deal on an Aerogarden Farm 12XL, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space situation — for $350 off. This supersized Aerogarden allows you to grow up to 12 plants, all of which can be managed via the system’s mobile app or your Alexa device. It also comes with a Salad Bar Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly.

Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse PHOTO: Amazon

If you love a great deal and don’t mind buying a pre-owned product, head over to Amazon’s Warehouse. Right now, you can take up to 20% off 30,000 used items. Among the deals are gaming peripherals, DVDs and Blu-rays, smartwatches and sneakers — all at phenomenal price points. Just look for the “Save 20% at checkout” tag under the product name, and shop now — supplies are typically very limited for these refurbs.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($107.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is about $12 off — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.