How one city missed warning after warning until its health system collapsed

Manaus (CNN) It's waiting hours in line to buy an oxygen tank -- only to find there's none left. For some, it's rushing from hospital to hospital with a sick spouse or parent -- only to find there are no beds available. For others, it's waiting outside of hospitals for news of a loved one -- only to hear they could not be saved.

For the medical workers, it's frantic 36-hour shifts. For the gravediggers, it's moving the tons of dirt required to create 20,000 more graves.

For the dead, it's the "vertical" burial, with bodies stacked atop each other in the increasingly crowded cemeteries of Manaus, Brazil.

This is the heartbreak of a city whose health care system has collapsed. And it isn't the first time — in less than a year, this isolated city at the core of the Brazilian rainforest is witnessing its second coronavirus wave, a shock to the many who thought its first wave was so widespread that herd immunity must be the result.

Municipal workers from SOS Funeral remove the body of 75-year-old Adamor Mendonca Maciel from his home in Manaus on January 16, 2021 after he died of COVID-19.

Missed warnings

Manaus is the capital and largest city in the state of Amazonas. It has over 30 public and private hospitals, catering to numerous remote indigenous and small communities around the area. But the logistics of getting there -- and supplying those hospitals -- can be complicated. With road connections limited, most approaches to the city are by air or river.

The coronavirus first tore through Manaus like wildfire in April 2020, creating such a vast surge of cases that scientists speculated it might result in herd immunity. Politicians seized on the idea, hopeful they would be able to avoid economically damaging lockdowns in the future.

But in September 2020, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a highly regarded Brazilian research institute for public health, recommended that the city impose movement and business restrictions. Manaus was beginning to experience a second wave of the disease, it said. But the city did not impose one.

"We gave 13 alerts, and a very alarming one in mid-December, saying that the situation was getting very serious. Everyone was making fun of the studies and warnings, especially the President Jair Bolsonaro," says Jesem Orellana, researcher at Fiocruz.

Orellana adds that both the state and federal government used the theory of herd immunity to back up their relaxed measures. "They all talked about herd immunity, and an environment was created for this discourse to crystallize, and the measures to relax. That feeling may have been responsible for this relaxation of people's behavior."

A few months later, by late December, the surging number of recorded Covid-19 deaths and cases in Manaus was undeniable. Amazonas state governor Wilson Lima acquiesced to expert advice, announcing new lockdown measures. But these were fiercely denounced by protesters who echoed Brazilian Bolsonaro's urging to keep the country's economy running. Lima quickly backed down and celebrations rang.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Manaus mayor David Almeida now blames those protest gatherings and unfettered year-end celebrations for the current spike in cases, which has brought the city to a total of over 248,000 cases and more than 7,050 deaths.

"We are paying the price for this disobedience, these protests from the end of last year. A lot of people need to be held accountable for this," said Almeida, who took office earlier this month. "During the New Year celebrations, it was precisely the party promoters who were the vectors for this transmission, this propagation and this rise in cases."

Starting Monday, the state of Amazonas will now go into a ten-day lockdown.

Relatives of patients infected with Covid-19 queue for long hours to refill their oxygen tanks at the Carboxi company in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, on January 19, 2021.

Running out of oxygen

By early January, it became clear that the city was on the verge of running out of oxygen -- critical for patients with severe cases of Covid-19.

A company named White Martins, which supplied hospitals in Manaus with oxygen, emailed officials from both Amazonas state and the federal Health Ministry by January 8, warning that shortages loomed, according to a report by Brazil's Solicitor General.