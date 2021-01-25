(CNN) The Ugandan High Court has lifted the house arrest of Bobi Wine after security forces surrounded the presidential candidate's home for ten days, his lawyer said Monday.

"The Court held that the freedom to personal liberty is too crucial that it should not be restricted casually or indefinitely," George Musisi told CNN over the phone.

Justice Michael Elubu, who heads the court's civil division, said that if the government had evidence against Wine, he should be charged in court and not "held unjustifiably at his home," according to Musisi.

Wine, a popular singer, was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential elections held on January 14 and his home has been surrounded by military and police since the elections ended.

Uganda's longtime leader President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner of the elections for a record sixth term by the country's electoral commission.

