A woman who won a $60 million lottery said she got the winning numbers from her husband's dream

(CNN) Deng Pravatoudom followed her husband's dream all the way to Easy Street.

Pravatoudom, 57, has played the lottery for two decades using a set of numbers that her husband dreamed about 20 years ago. In December, his dream became reality when his wife played those numbers and won a $60 million jackpot, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said in a news release Monday.

On December 1, the mother of two -- who was laid off during the pandemic -- went to the bank to pay some bills while her husband checked the tickets.

When they returned to the car, he told her they had won $60 million.

"I was ecstatically happy, I was crying at the same time. I couldn't believe it at first," Pravatoudom said during a virtual celebration where she was presented the check. "I am going to buy a house, then if it's allowed after Covid, I'm going to travel the world."

