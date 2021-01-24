Hollywood screenwriter Walter Bernstein dies at 101

(CNN) Walter Bernstein, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated screenwriter, passed away at his home in Manhattan on Saturday at the age of 101, his widow, Gloria Loomis, told CNN.

He died of pneumonia, Loomis said.

Bernstein was best known for being blacklisted during Hollywood's "Red Scare" of the 1950s. Caught up in the anti-communist movement punctuated by Sen. Joseph McCarthy's notorious allegations against the US State Department, Bernstein wrote under pseudonyms for years.

He also published with the help of friends and associates known as "fronts," who listed their names as the supposed authors of Bernstein's work.

Screenwriter Walter Bernstein attends an Academy panel on June 7, 2016 in New York.

He reemerged as a screenwriter for the 1959 film "That Kind of Woman," starring Sophia Loren and directed by Sidney Lumet.

Read More