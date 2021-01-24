Tacoma police officer drives through crowd, leaving at least one person injured, officials say

(CNN) A Tacoma, Washington, police officer is under investigation after he drove his vehicle into a crowd, running over at least one person and possibly striking others, according to a press release from the Tacoma Police Department.

Along with other police units, the officer was responding to reports of an incident at the intersection of South 9th and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma Saturday night around 6:20 p.m., the release said. Once on scene, the officers found a number of vehicles and approximately 100 people blocking the intersection, which they began to clear "for the safety of those gathered and people trying to use the street," the release said.

The crowd then surrounded one of the police vehicles and began hitting the vehicle and its windows while its lights and sirens were activated, according to police. The officer inside the SUV tried to back up, according to the statement, but was not able to because of the crowd.

"Fearing for his safety," the statement said, "the officer drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others," while trying to get out of the "unsafe position." Once the officer was "at a point of safety," police say he called for medical aid.

The officer was not identified in the police statement.

