Police break up 'illegal nightclub' in the basement of a Massachusetts home

(CNN) Police in Massachusetts broke up an "illegal night club" in a residential basement with a full bar and a waitress -- and the city is investigating possible Covid-19 restriction violations.

After a complaint of loud music in a residential area of Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, police initially did not find anything but officers saw "a large amount of foot traffic" heading to a home on Springfield Street.

"Upon further investigation, the Officers observed an 'illegal night club,' complete with a waitress and full bar," according to a statement posted on the police department's Facebook page

The building had an estimated 100 people inside along with charcoal hookahs and external propane heaters being used, police said.

CNN affiliate WCVB reported that 20 tables and a bar were set up in the multifamily home's basement, along with a whiteboard listing menu items. Police confiscated nearly 50 bottles of alcohol and liquor, WCVB reported.

