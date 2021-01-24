Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor with a knockout in the 2nd round

(CNN) American mixed martial arts fighter Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor early Sunday in a much-anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship re-match that left McGregor down for the count in the second round.

"I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. It's the inactivity," McGregor, of Ireland, said in an interview posted on Twitter following the fight.

But he vowed to continue fighting this year.

"I have to dust it off and come back and that's it. And that's what I will do."

He added he was "gutted" about the loss.