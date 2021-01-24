11 of 22 Chinese miners trapped in gold mine rescued

(CNN) Eleven miners who were trapped in a gold mine for more than two weeks in eastern China have been rescued, Chinese state media reported.

Authorities have been racing to dig out 22 people trapped underground in the city of Qixia, Shandong Province, since an explosion blocked their exit on January 10.

The first miner was rescued on Sunday morning at about 11:13 a.m. local time, and was in "extremely weak condition," according to state-run news wire Xinhua. State broadcaster CCTV said he was sent to hospital.

The next 10 were lifted from a deeper section of the mine. At least one of them was injured, according to CCTV, but it is not clear how seriously.

One miner is believed to be dead, according to state media

