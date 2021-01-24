First of 22 Chinese miners trapped in gold mine rescued

(CNN) A miner who was trapped underground in a gold mine for more than two weeks in eastern China has been rescued, Chinese state media reported.

He was lifted to safety at 11:13 a.m. local time in the city of Qixia, Shandong Province, and was in an "extremely weak condition," according to state-run news wire Xinhua. State broadcaster CCTV said he was sent to hospital.

Twenty-two miners were believed to be inside the mine when an explosion blocked their exit on January 10.

One miner is believed to be dead after sustaining a head injury in the blast, state media said . Ten people are stuck in the mine's chamber 600 meters (1,969 feet) underground, but they are in contact with the outside world because rescue workers were able to drill a channel into a section the mine and install a telephone line, according to Xinhua . The fate and whereabouts of the other 10 is unknown.

The individual rescued Sunday was not among the 10 miners in contact with rescue workers, authorities said.

