Chile triggers national panic by mistakenly sending tsunami warning after quake

Authorities in Chile have expressed regret for spreading panic with a mistaken tsunami warning calling for people to get out of coastal areas following an earthquake in Antarctica.

On Saturday evening at 8:36 p.m., the country's interior ministry tweeted a warning that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck, 216 kilometers (about 134 miles) northeast of the O'Higgins Chilean scientific base at the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. In its tweet, the ministry called for coastal regions of Antarctica to be evacuated due to a tsunami risk.

But the ministry mistakenly sent the message to cellphones across the entire country, urging people to abandon coastal areas.

"We want to provide peace of mind to the population, tell them that it is not necessary to evacuate the entire national territory, only the Antarctic base," Miguel Ortiz of the ministry's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) told a news conference.

He said the agency regretted the inconvenience caused by its messages, which he blamed on a technical error. The tsunami warning for Antarctica was later lifted.

Read More