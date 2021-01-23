Here's why it's not snowing much in the North but it's coming down in the South

(CNN) Warm temps across the northern US have led to below-normal snowfall across many cities, but Southern states are getting more than their normal share.

For instance, Amarillo, Texas, has had more than 15 inches of snow -- surpassing Green Bay, Wisconsin, which has had 11, as well as Chicago and Grand Rapids, Michigan, with about 9 inches each.

When calculating snowfall, the 2020-21 Winter Season is defined as July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

San Angelo, Texas, has had 5.8 inches, which is more than Cincinnati (3.1 inches), Indianapolis (5.4 inches), and Louisville, Kentucky (3.5 inches).

Shreveport, Louisiana, has had more than 3 inches, which is more than Washington, DC, and St. Louis.

Read More