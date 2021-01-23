Seattle police chief announces tighter policy for prosecuting vandalism

(CNN) People who destroy property in Seattle will be arrested under a tighter policy coordinated between the Seattle Police Department and Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, police said.

The tighter policy will be enacted Saturday, Seattle Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced ahead of a scheduled demonstration in Seattle's Occidental Park.

The new policy comes after police reported several buildings were vandalized in downtown Seattle Wednesday night, including the city's federal courthouse.

"The events of breaking windows at a variety of different locations with no meaning," Diaz said. "There was no discussion about what they were fighting for, what type of social justice message. That cannot happen. That level of direct action cannot occur. And we are going to immediately address those issues."

The chief added that he has "been in conversations" with Holmes who will now prosecute those cases.