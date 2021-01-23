An extremely rare white kangaroo was born at a zoo in New York

(CNN) A New York zoo has welcomed a baby red kangaroo with a rare condition that left park employees shocked.

Cosmo, the newest joey at Animal Adventure Park, was born with leucism , an incredibly rare condition that causes the partial loss of pigmentation in an animal's skin and fur. Unlike albinism, leucism does not cause a lack of pigmentation in the eyes.

The baby was born at the animal park in Harpursville five months ago but was removed by keepers from his mother's pouch for the first time on January 15.

Like other baby kangaroos born the size of a human thumbnail, Cosmo was left to grow in his mother's pouch for months before being removed to receive his first full medical exam.

"Right off the bat when we saw he was white it was remarkable, but when we got a closer look and saw the black eyes, our jaws dropped to the floor. In that moment we knew we had something we'd never seen in our entire careers," park owner Jordan Patch told CNN.

