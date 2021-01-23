Body cam video shows police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed man during a mental health check

(CNN) The chief of police in Killeen, Texas, is defending an officer who shot and killed a Black man during a mental health check earlier this month.

Officer Reynaldo Contreras arrived at the home of Patrick Warren on January 10 after Warren's family called for psychiatric help.

The police department said in a statement that, upon the officer's arrival, Warren was "emotionally distressed," and newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments that led to Contreras firing his weapon at Warren three times.

In the video, Contreras can be seen letting himself into the home after he is told by someone inside to "come on in." Contreras quickly exits after Warren begins to yell and advance towards him.

Warren can be seen outside a residence advancing toward the officer in the front yard and ignoring verbal commands for him to lie down. After the officer steps backward and continues to issue warnings, like "You're gonna get tased," he uses his taser.

