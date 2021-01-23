The NAACP Legal Defense Fund launches a $40 million scholarship program for future civil rights lawyers, with help from an anonymous donor

(CNN) As the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, they're also giving back -- to the tune of $40 million -- to support the careers of future civil rights lawyers.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the legal organization is launching the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, named after Thurgood Marshall, the founder of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) who was the first Black Supreme Court justice, and Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge and argue a case before the Supreme Court.

The scholarship will fund the education and training of 50 aspiring civil rights lawyers over the next two decades -- including fully funding law school, summer internships, and a two-year postgraduate fellowship at a racial justice law practice in the South. That amounts to an investment of $40 million, the LDF said in a statement on Monday.

"For 80 years, LDF has been at the forefront of developing and supporting many of our nation's legendary civil rights lawyers and leaders," said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel at LDF. "The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program is the next phase of our commitment to identify and invest in a new generation of brilliant minds who have a deep personal desire to bring about racial justice in the South."

Those selected for the program, which focuses specifically on developing advocates for southern Black communities, will commit to practicing civil rights law for at least eight years upon completion, the LDF said. And students beginning law school as early as this year can apply.

