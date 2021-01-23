YouTube star Jojo Siwa comes out to her fans on her Instagram account

(CNN) YouTube star Jojo Siwa confirmed her sexuality to her fans by coming out on her Instagram account.

Questions surrounding her sexuality started to surface after the 17-year-old posted a photo of a shirt her cousin gave her on Twitter that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin Ever" on Friday.

"Personally, I have never ever been this happy," Siwa said in an Instagram live Saturday.

She shared her experience with the news and explained that she wasn't ready to put a label on her sexuality just yet.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

"I'm not ready to say this answer because I don't really know this answer. ... I think humans are incredible people," she said.

