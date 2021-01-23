Police are investigating an overnight explosion at a suburban Los Angeles church

(CNN) Police are investigating vandalism and an explosion at a church in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County on Saturday.

Police were called to First Works Baptist Church in El Monte around 1 a.m. where they found the walls of the church vandalized and smoke coming out of the church's window, which appeared to be smashed in.

"We realized that the windows were not smashed, that they had actually blown out from some type of explosion," said El Monte Police Department Lt. Christopher Cano.

The FBI's Los Angeles field office said agents responded along with El Monte police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to what it called an "IED attack" at the church. IED is an acronym for improvised explosive device.

"Bomb Technicians and an Evidence Response Team are processing the scene which sustained damage. No injuries are reported," the field office said in a statement.

