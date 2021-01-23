Customer leaves 'Covid sucks!' message and a $1,400 tip at a Colorado restaurant

(CNN) After a big breakfast at a Colorado restaurant, a generous customer left employees a $1,400 tip and a message that said "COVID Sucks!"

Notchtop Bakery & Cafe owner Nailya Khametvalieva says the patron, who she only identified as David, came into her Estes Park eatery on Wednesday for some eggs, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

When it came time to pay the $20.04 check, David asked his server how many people were working that day.

He ended up leaving the $1,400 tip with instructions to give each of the seven employees $200.

The customer, who'd only been to the restaurant once before, wrote the message "Covid Sucks!" on the receipt.

"That brought truly tears to all the servers [and] cooks -- you know, nobody ever thinks of cooks -- the cooks were just so surprised and shocked. We were all shocked," Khametvalieva said. "We did thank him, but I felt like we didn't do it enough."