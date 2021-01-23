Foods that can reduce stress

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods Paella with mussels and clams is a powerhouse dish that offers vitamin B12 to help you feel more even-keeled. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods Grilled salmon is a rich source of stress-busting omega-3 fatty acids. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods For a salmon alternative, why not try anchovy toasts with butter? Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods The green peas in this omelet can help keep you from getting irritable by boosting serotonin production in the brain and balancing blood glucose levels. Hide Caption 4 of 8

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods The probiotics in yogurt help reduce cortisol levels; top with mixed berries for a vitamin C bonus. Hide Caption 5 of 8

Photos: Reduce stress with these foods Calming matcha reduces anxiety; the theanine in this tea helps you relax. Hide Caption 6 of 8