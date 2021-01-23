Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup with defeat by Southampton

(CNN) Arsenal's FA Cup title defense came to an end with a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the fourth round.

After a poor start to the season, the Gunners appeared to have turned a corner ahead of Saturday's game, having gone six matches without defeat and five without conceding.

But a first-half own goal from defender Gabriel ended that run and helped the Saints progress to the next round.

"Disappointed to be out and disappointed with the way we lost the game, conceding in an area where we cannot give the ball away."

