Burial ground reveals Stone Age people wore clothing covered in elk teeth

(CNN) Elk teeth pendants may have been the jewelry of choice for at least one Stone Age group that lived 8,200 years ago.

A Stone Age burial ground on a small Russian island revealed more than 4,300 Eurasian elk teeth pendants found in 84 separate burials. The placement of the pendants in these graves suggests they were attached to coats, dresses, cloaks, belts and headdresses -- although the clothing itself has not survived the passage of time.

The island, only about 1.5 miles across, is called Yuzhniy Oleniy Ostrov, and it's located in Lake Onega, found in Russia's Republic of Karelia.

In addition to the elk teeth, there was also a significant dusting of red ocher in the graves, a natural clay pigment used for ornamentation and other purposes.

Ornaments and other goods recovered from ancient graves paint a picture of what different cultures were like, as well as what was important or sacred to them.

