Evacuation order lifted after residents of Washington State town were told to flee due to explosion threat

(CNN) Residents of a Washington State town were told to flee Thursday night due to the threat of a potential explosion, but the order was lifted early Friday by officials.

Local police and fire agencies responded to a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato Company in Warden, Washington, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

There was a "risk of ammonia tank explosion," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office gave residents the all clear signal in a tweet early Friday morning.

Warden is located about 90 miles southwest of Spokane. The population of the town is approximately 2,800, according to a recent Census Bureau estimate. It is unclear at this time the exact number of residents ordered to evacuate.

