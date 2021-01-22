Residents of Washington State town told to evacuate due to the threat of an explosion

(CNN) A fire in a Washington State town has forced residents to flee the area due to the threat of a potential explosion.

Local police and fire agencies are on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato Company in Warden, Washington, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

There is a "risk of ammonia tank explosion," the sheriff's office said.

Warden is located about 90 miles southwest of Spokane. The population of the town is approximately 2,800, according to a recent Census Bureau estimate. It is unclear at this time the exact number of residents ordered to evacuate.

Authorities have issued a Level 3 evacuation, which means "GO NOW" for "All areas west of Road U-SE and south of SR170, Warden," a tweet from the sheriff's office said.

