'The Simpsons' seemed to get it right again -- by predicting part of the inauguration

(CNN) First things first: No, "The Simpsons" cannot actually predict the future.

Lisa Simpson as president in the 2000 episode "Bart to the Future"

In the episode, Lisa wore a purple jacket and pearls. At Wednesday's inauguration, Harris wore a purple jacket and pearls. With Harris serving immediately after Donald Trump's presidency, comparisons by viewers were readily made.

The similarities with the inauguration didn't stop there for Simpsons fans. Actor Tom Hanks appeared as a host during a virtual concert Wednesday evening, which aimed to keep with President Joe Biden's theme of national unity in a time of crisis.

In "The Simpsons Movie" from 2007, Hanks in a cameo role pitches a proposed new Grand Canyon at Springfield, the hometown of the Simpsons.

"Hello. I'm Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility, so it's borrowing some of mine," he says.

At the end of the scene, he says, "If you're gonna pick a government to trust, why not this one?"

The show's longevity and its exhausting of possible sitcom scenarios have even been referenced in other comedies, including the "South Park" episode, "The Simpsons Already Did It."

When asked in 2016 about predicting a Donald Trump presidency so far in advance , writer Dan Greaney told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was a warning to America."

"And that just seemed like the logical last stop before hitting bottom. It was pitched because it was consistent with the vision of America going insane," he added.