Here's why protesters say they're gathering in Portland

Portland, Oregon (CNN) Protesters again took to the streets of Portland, Oregon, on Thursday -- the first full day of Joe Biden's presidency -- to let the Democratic establishment know they are still fighting for racial justice, some told CNN.

"We wanted to symbolize that both parties are the oppressor," said a 25-year-old protester who wished not to be identified, fearing government reprisal. "We've all experienced firsthand that police violence is police violence regardless (of which political party holds power). ... It doesn't make a difference to the person being beaten."

"For White people, maybe they feel there's time to let the administration work, but for Black and Indigenous people who have had a rope around their neck, there is no time," the protester said. "There's no justice, so there is no peace."

Biden in his inaugural speech Wednesday called for racial justice and unity in America , acknowledging the nation has been deeply divided by systemic racism and political forces. He denounced White supremacy and domestic terrorism and said the country must be healed.

"A cry for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, moves us," Biden said. "The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer."