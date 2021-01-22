Fearing deportation, he took sanctuary in a church more than 3 years ago. Today he walked out

(CNN) A Salvadoran immigrant who spent more than three years in sanctuary on the grounds of a North Carolina church headed home on Friday.

José Chicas, 55, says the Biden administration's new policies are giving him a chance to leave sanctuary -- and hope for the future.

Chicas took shelter in June 2017 inside the School for Conversion, a small house on the grounds of a Baptist church in Durham, North Carolina. At the time, he faced a deportation order after years of checking in with ICE.

Chicas says he never expected to spend so long in sanctuary.

"I had no idea what I was getting into," he told CNN this week in a phone interview as he packed and prepared to leave. "I thought it would be three or four months."

Read More