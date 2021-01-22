Three Breonna Taylor grand jurors among petitioners seeking to impeach Kentucky attorney general

(CNN) Three former grand jurors are among the "concerned Kentucky citizens" petitioning the Kentucky Legislature to impeach state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, according to Kevin Glogower, one of the attorneys representing the petitioners.

The citizens filed a petition Friday seeking the impeachment of Cameron on charges of "breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation the findings of the Grand Jury" and "abuse of office and breach of duties of professional responsibility and ethics," both of which are connected to the lack of charges filed against the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers implicated in the death of Breonna Taylor in September.

CNN has reached out to Cameron's office for comment.

The petition also calls for charging Cameron with incitement of insurrection for the US Capitol riots that took place on January 6, the same charge on which the US House of Representatives impeached former President Donald Trump.

The petition also claim that Cameron misused taxpayer dollars by joining an effort by Republican attorneys general supporting a lawsuit that argued that absentee ballots received after polls closed in Pennsylvania on November 3 should not count in the election. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

The petition looks to "seek immediate review by the Impeachment Committee" already established by the Kentucky House of Representatives, the release says, and it aims to prevent Cameron from holding statewide office in the future.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Taylor's family, praised the petitioners.

"We encourage the House committee to seriously review this petition and hold AG Cameron accountable for his role in misleading the public and the grand jurors, and denying justice for Breonna Taylor and her family," Crump said in a statement on Friday.