Hank Aaron rose to the top of baseball while facing pervasive racism. He leaves behind a powerful legacy

(CNN) Baseball legend Hank Aaron is remembered today as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Crucial to his legacy is that unlike his White counterparts, he pulled off his most significant achievements while enduring pervasive racism.

Throughout his career, Aaron experienced hate and vitriol on and off the field for the simple fact that he was an African American.

Aaron dominated baseball at a time when part of the nation still upheld Jim Crow, a system of racial apartheid in the American South. Even after legal segregation ended, baseball fans engaged in ugly and vile tactics to remind him of what they considered to be his place in the nation's racial hierarchy.

"The same way Jackie Robinson had to go through hell to become a Major League Baseball player, Hank Aaron had to go through hell after doing one of the greatest things in the history of sports," said Peter Golenbock, author of the biography "Hank Aaron: Brave in Every Way," in an interview with CNN.

In spite of all those obstacles, Aaron persevered -- breaking the career home run record previously set by Babe Ruth and other records that he still holds to this day. He passed away on Friday at the age of 86.

