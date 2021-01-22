Hank Aaron, baseball legend and former home run king, dies at 86

(CNN) Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer who broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record and lived a life as an ambassador to the game, has died. He was 86.

"It is with great sadness we share the passing of our home run king, Hank Aaron, who passed away peacefully in his sleep," his former team, the Atlanta Braves, said in a statement.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 following an illustrious MLB career highlighted by 755 career home runs. Aaron famously broke Ruth's longstanding home run record on April 8, 1974 -- hitting his 715th homer at home in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

Aaron's incredible achievement came in the shadow of hate and death threats from people who did not want a Black man to claim such an important record.

Read More