(CNN) Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron, the Baseball Hall of Famer who broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record and lived a life as an ambassador to the game, has died. He was 86.

Aaron's former team, the Atlanta Braves, announced his death on Fridafy.

The cause of death was not disclosed. On January 5, Aaron tweeted a picture of himself saying he was proud to have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 following an illustrious MLB career highlighted by 755 career home runs. Aaron famously broke Ruth's longstanding home run record on April 8, 1974 -- hitting his 715th homer at home in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.