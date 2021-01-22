Two educators in the same Georgia school district died within hours from Covid-19

(CNN) A school district in Georgia is mourning the loss of two educators who died within hours of each other from Covid-19.

Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey, employees in Cobb County Schools in metro Atlanta, both lost their battle against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators. GoFundMe pages for the two educators confirmed the deaths.

Johnson was a teacher at Kemp Elementary School and suffered from pre-existing conditions. Lindsey was a paraprofessional at Sedalia Park Elementary.

A third educator in the county, Patrick Key, died on Christmas Day from Covid-19. An art scholarship has since been established in his honor.

"Teachers are willing to take a bullet for our kids. We shouldn't have to be willing to, in the middle of a pandemic, die from a disease because we want to be teachers," Jackson said.

