NYPD arrests man for three murders at Brooklyn senior housing complex

(CNN) The New York Police Department says that evidence from three murders at a senior housing complex in Brooklyn point to one suspect: a well-known man who ran errands for the building's residents.

Kevin Gavin, 66, was arraigned Friday and charged with three counts of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Gavin ran errands for many residents.

Gavin confessed to all three murders, according to Wilfredo Cotto of the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, who spoke at the virtual arraignment.

CNN reached out to his Gavin's attorney, Douglas Appel, who had no comment.

Gavin allegedly murdered three residents at the Carter G. Woodson Houses, a senior housing complex, between 2015 and January 15, 2021 over money disputes, NYPD chief of detectives Rodney Harrison said during a news conference Thursday.

