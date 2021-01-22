Bus heading to the Grand Canyon crashes, killing one and injuring dozens

(CNN) At least one person was killed and multiple people were injured when a tour bus bound for the Grand Canyon crashed Friday afternoon in northwest Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

The bus, managed by a Las Vegas-based company, was carrying 48 people including the driver to Grand Canyon West when it rolled and landed on its side near milepost 5 on Diamond Bar Road, the MCSO said in a statement.

Two passengers were critically injured and transported to nearby hospitals, seven were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with less severe injuries and 33 occupants were transported with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The MCSO said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and the identities of the deceased and injured are not yet being released.