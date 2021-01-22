This couple married for 70 years were scheduled to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but died from the virus before their appointment

(CNN) Childhood sweethearts who were inseparable during their 70 years of marriage died of Covid-19 while holding hands in an Ohio hospital, their family told CNN.

Dick Meek, 89, and Shirley Meek, 87, passed away within minutes of each other on January 16 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, the family said.

"They never had to go through 'until death do us part,'" said their daughter Debbie Howell. "They never had to do that because they were together and we're ever so grateful."

The couple was scheduled for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on January 19, her dad's 90th birthday. "They were that close," said daughter Vicci Harper.

The Coschcoton, Ohio, couple met in high school and were together ever since. "You read love at first sight and you think it's not true," said the family. "Well, it was love at first sight for my dad." They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 22.

