Greg Bardsley is the author of the novels "Cash Out" (2012) and "The Bob Watson" (2016) from HarperCollins Publishers. A former columnist and speechwriter, he lives in the San Francisco Bay area. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) As a child, my dad was so small that people called him Minnow.

His size often invited teasing, ridicule and bullying. One day in grade school, it culminated with an older (and much larger) bully challenging my dad to a fight in front of everyone after school.

As my dad would tell me, his stomach was tied in knots for the rest of the day. He didn't want to fight, and he knew that if he did fight, he almost certainly would get beat up. Hounded by giddy classmates all day — "Minnow, what are you gonna do?" — my dad told them that he would show up for the fight. He knew that if he cowed, the bully would be emboldened and things for everyone would only get worse.

Frothy excitement engulfed the school as news spread that Minnow would fight the bully. Finally, the school bell rang, and my dad walked to the specified location, followed by a throng of curious classmates. Fear gripped him.

When my finally dad arrived, the bully wasn't there.

