Study finds 60% of Americans don't know where or when to get a Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) About 6 in 10 Americans don't know when or where to get a coronavirus vaccine, according a survey released Friday from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

This comes after reports that President Joe Biden's administration must start from scratch with federal plans for distribution, having been left little to no framework from former President Donald Trump and his team.

"The Biden administration has been left with a huge challenge on vaccine administration. Most Americans don't know when or where they can get a vaccine, including older Americans who are already eligible to get a vaccine in a growing number of states," KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said.

The report, based on surveys conducted from January 11-18 with 1,563 adults, suggests Americans are experiencing a range of emotions from the vaccine rollout. Half of the people surveyed said they are "frustrated," a third said they felt "confused," and nearly a quarter are "angry."

Of the essential workers interviewed that have yet to be inoculated, the survey found that 55% said they have enough information about where to get a vaccine. But 55% do not have enough information regarding the timing of their eligibility.

