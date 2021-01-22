(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day typically comes standard with chocolates, flowers, a card and a romantic dinner. While that’s a nice formula, this year, your loved one deserves a little something extra for everything you two have gone through.

If you want to get your partner a special gift to show how much you love and appreciate him, a heartfelt Valentine’s Day gift is the way to go. To help you find the perfect present for the man in your life, we spent hours searching the internet for 25 of the most thoughtful and useful gifts he’s sure to love. And if you have more people to shop for, check out our master guide here for more ideas.

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z ($20; uncommongoods.com)

How Do I Love Thee From A-Z PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

This fill-in book lets you write beautiful love letters to your partner through 26 prompts from “A” to “Z”.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Whether he wakes up 10 minutes before work or just hates cooking, this sandwich maker is the perfect gift to keep him from getting hangry.

Lululemon ABC Jogger 30” Warpstreme Joggers ($128; lululemon.com)

Lululemon ABC Jogger 30" Warpstreme Joggers PHOTO: Lululemon

If he’s spending more time than ever lounging on the couch, these joggers from Lululemon will keep him comfy and stylish for days on end.

Date Night Homesick Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Date Night Homesick Candle PHOTO: Homesick

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with this romantic candle by Homesick.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($59.99; amazon.com)

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet PHOTO: Amazon

Forget flowers, get him a bouquet of meat this year for Valentine’s Day. Packed with a variety of meats including elk, bison and venison, he’ll love this carnivorous collection.

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit ($35; amazon.com and nordstrom.com)

Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit PHOTO: Nordstrom

Freshen up his quarantine beard with this grooming kit from Jack Black. Featuring beard lube, wash, oil and a comb, it has everything he needs to get his facial hair nice and clean.

The Comfy Dream Microfiber Wearable Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)

The Comfy Dream Microfiber Wearable Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

For lazy days around the house, surround him in comfort with this oversized wearable blanket. It comes in 13 different colors including camo, plaid and more.

Pilea Peperomioides ($35; thesill.com)

Pilea Peperomioides PHOTO: The Sill

Also known as the “UFO plant,” this pilea peperomioides is easy to take care of so even if this is his first taste of caring for greenery he can embrace his inner plant parent.

Beats Powerbeats Pro (starting at $159.99; amazon.com)

Beats Powerbeats Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Whether he’s working, exercising or just streaming his favorite show, these true wireless earbuds from Beats are going to be in his ears all day long. Plus, they’re our pick for the best true wireless earbuds for working out.

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace ($74.99, originally $95; amazon.com)

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace PHOTO: Amazon

Bring a little out of the great outdoors inside with this tabletop fireplace. It’s smokeless and odorless, so you can toast marshmallows over the fire, even if you can’t see the stars.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet ($13.99, originally $26.68; amazon.com)

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet PHOTO: Amazon

Get him cooking with this hefty cast iron skillet from Lodge Cast Iron. It comes pre-seasoned so he can start searing steaks right out of the box.

Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker (starting at $65; uncommongoods.com)

Glass Topper Cocktail Smoker PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Take his cocktail game up to the next level with this glass topper cocktail smoker. This pack comes with either three smoking tins, or you can upgrade and get five tins plus a blow torch for $100.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

Spice up his meals with this intriguing hot sauce infused with black truffle oil and agave nectar.

Angel’s Cup Black Box Coffee Subscription (starting at $17.99 per shipment; angelscup.com)

Angel's Cup Black Box Subscription PHOTO: Angel's Cup

Turn him into a coffee connoisseur with the Black Box Coffee Subscription from Angel’s Cup. It was one of our picks for the best coffee subscriptions of 2021 because it allows you to blind taste new and delicious coffees with each shipment.

New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

New York Times Custom Football Book PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Football season will be over by the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, but if he’s still pining for his favorite team, get him this custom book that details a team’s history through New York Times articles.

Amazon 4th Gen Echo ($99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon 4th Gen Echo PHOTO: Amazon

If he hasn’t started building his smart home yet, gift him this Amazon 4th Gen Echo so he can connect all his devices with the power of his voice. The Amazon Echo is so good we named it the best smart speaker of 2021.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins PHOTO: L.L.Bean

Keep his feet warm and ridiculously comfy with these moccasins from L.L.Bean. Crafted with sheepskin and a luxurious memory foam footbed, whenever he’s walking around the house he’ll have these glued to his feet.

Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Mouse ($99.99; logitech.com)

Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Mouse PHOTO: Logitech

If he’s working from home, upgrade his setup with this ergonomic mouse, which we picked as the best of 2021. If you want more inspiration for more work-from-home products, check out our best guide here.

Cashmere Dress Socks ($37.50, originally $75; naadam.co)

Cashmere Dress Socks PHOTO: Naadam

Keep him feeling fancy even if he isn’t leaving the house as much as before with these luxurious cashmere socks from Naadam. Crafted with 100% Mongolian cashmere, they’re durable, odor-blocking and have a mid-calf ribbing to keep them from sliding down.

Apple TV 4K ($169, originally $179; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple TV 4K PHOTO: B&H Photo Video

We’re all streaming more than we used to, so why not upgrade his setup with the Apple TV 4K? With this he can access all of his services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and so much more, all in one place.

MVMT Chronograph Bracelet Watch ($120, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

MVMT Chronograph Bracelet Watch PHOTO: Nordstrom

A watch is a classic Valentine’s Day gift, and this one from MVMT is an elegant and high-quality option that won’t break the bank.

Dewalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill Kit ($99, originally $159; homedepot.com)

Dewalt ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Drill Kit PHOTO: The Home Depot

Help him finally tick off those home improvement jobs with this cordless drill kit from Dewalt. This kit comes with the drill, two detachable batteries, a charger and a contractor bag so he’s all set to tackle anything around the house.

Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal ($19.95; amazon.com)

Hardcover Vegan Leather Journal PHOTO: Amazon

Get him journaling with this elegant and minimalist vegan leather journal. Featuring thick, lined paper and coming in 10 different colors he can use it to plan his days or just write his thoughts. And if he needs a little help starting, check out our guide on journaling here.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If he’s a beer lover, don’t just get him a new beer to try, but give him the chance to brew his own. This kit comes with everything he needs to craft a west coast-style IPA, with a bold and delicious flavor.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp PHOTO: Amazon

This crispy, tingly and spicy sauce is delicious on eggs, meats, veggies, rice and basically everything else you can think of.