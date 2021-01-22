(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on an Aerogarden Farm 12XL, discounted cold-weather styles from Urban Outfitters and savings on early Valentine’s Day gifts from 1-800-Flowers. All that and more below.

1-800-Flowers PHOTO: 1-800-Flowers

You can’t go wrong with giving that special someone a nice bouquet for Valentine’s Day, and 1-800-Flowers has you covered. Right now you can save 40% on a selection of flower and gift bundles, and check that present off your to-do list — no promo code necessary. And you won’t just be saving on flowers; there are also plenty of deals on sweet treats and self-care items for that special someone.

Bed Bath & Beyond PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Refresh your bedroom and bathroom for the new year with new, on-sale bedding and bath linens. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 50% off bed and bath items. Many of the mega home retailer’s sheets, pillows, blankets, comforters, mattress toppers, towels, bath rugs and more are included in the sale There are plenty of highly rated towel sets up for grabs, including several monogrammed options, in addition to a variety of basic sheet sets, cozy throws, down-filled comforters and even ever-popular weighted blankets. Quite a few of the sets come in a range of colors, so you’re sure to find a hue that works well in your home.

Urban Outfitters PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Winter weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style for warmth. Urban Outfitters is stocked with essentials that will keep you feeling cozy and looking cool, and at the millennial-favorite retailer’s Cold Weather Sale, you can save on a slew of such items. Over 150 trendy sweaters, coats, gloves, scarves and more for men and women are up for grabs at a discount.

Aerogarden Farm 12XL PHOTO: Best Buy

Who says you can’t start your own herb garden in winter? With this deal on an Aerogarden Farm 12XL, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space situation — for $350 off. This supersized Aerogarden allows you to grow up to 12 plants, all of which can be managed via the system’s mobile app or your Alexa device. It also comes with a Salad Bar Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly.

Amazon Warehouse PHOTO: Amazon

If you love a great deal and don’t mind buying a pre-owned product, head over to Amazon’s Warehouse. Right now, you can take up to 20% off 30,000 used items. Among the deals are gaming peripherals, DVDs and Blu-rays, smartwatches and sneakers — all at phenomenal price points. Just look for the “Save 20% at checkout” tag under the product name, and shop now — supplies are typically very limited for these refurbs.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($107.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is about $12 off — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro ($459.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a new projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Mars II Pro allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while powerful dual 10-watt speakers fill your space with immersive cinematic sound. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($25.49, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Smart Scale P1 PHOTO: Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $27.99 for it on Woot!. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan PHOTO: Cole Haan

It’s the ideal time of year to load up on winter essentials — especially since the End of Season Sale is on at Cole Haan. Quality outerwear, boots and accessories like scarves and gloves are up to 70% off for just a couple more days at the coveted brand. Plus, when you buy two items, you’ll get an extra 20% off, and you’ll get an extra 30% off if you purchase three or more items. But be sure to shop now; it’s likely your last chance to save before the next big chill hits.

Leesa

Leesa PHOTO: Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Annual Winter Sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $375 off mattresses at the event, with models starting at $499. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

The eyes have it with Stila’s latest BOGO promo. Right now when you buy any eye makeup from the beloved cosmetics brand, you’ll get another eye product of equal or lesser value for 50% off when you use promo code EYESBOGO50. While the promo excludes sale items, kits and sets, it does include our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It’s so adept at making a precise wing, you might just want to pick up two tubes today.

Adidas

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas has added tons of new markdowns to its Last Chance Sale. It’s your final opportunity to save up to 60% on favorites in the clearance section, including styles for men and women like Superstar Pure Shoes, the Cross-Up 365 Sweatshirt, Marathon 20 Shorts and more. There’s no code needed to partake in the promo — just be sure to snag what you need for your fitness goals before it’s gone for good.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums

iRobot Roomba PHOTO: Amazon

Get a jump start on spring cleaning with discounted iRobot Roomba vacuums. The Roomba i3 is $100 off at $299.99, and the Roomba 675 is $80 off at $199.99 — plus, iRobot’s automatic mopping and sweeping device, the Braava 380t, is discounted to $199.99.

United by Blue

United by Blue PHOTO: United by Blue

Whether you’re looking for some new fashionable spring layers or discounted winter gear, United by Blue has got you covered with its end-of-season sale. Now through the end of January you can save up to 60% sitewide — plus, you can get an extra 50% off sale items with code BYEWINTER.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask PHOTO: Hydro Flask

Select colors of Hydro Flask’s incredibly popular bottles are on sale for 25% off right now, while supplies last. Plus, select sale items are marked down 50%, so you can get yourself a bottle that can keep your water cold for hours on end.

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no better time to restock your sweater collection than the dead of winter. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is marking down super-cozy styles from plenty of top brands for a limited time. Keep an eye out for rare deals on Madewell, Free People and Everlane pullovers, plus cardigans that are ideal for lounging at home.

Case-Mate

PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for a tech refresh in 2021.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.