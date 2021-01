(CNN) Chinese officials say it could day 15 days to drill through 70 tons of debris to reach miners trapped underground for nearly two weeks after an explosion at a gold mine in eastern China.

Twenty-two miners were left trapped at least 600 meters (2,000 feet) underground following the blast on January 10 in the city of Qixia in Shandong Province. Eleven miners were confirmed to be alive on Sunday after rescue workers were able to drill a channel into a section the mine and install a telephone line, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

One miner is believed to be dead after sustaining a head injury in the explosion, state media said . Ten people are stuck in a chamber of the gold mine 600 meters (2,000 feet) from the entrance and are in contact with rescue teams. One miner is believed to be trapped in another section, while the fate and whereabouts of 10 others is unknown.

Efforts have been underway to reach the workers since the blast occurred about 240 meters (800 feet) from the mine's entrance. Food, medical supplies, blankets, and batches of nutrient solution have been passed down a shaft to the 10 workers, who have shown a "gradual improvement" in their physical condition, according to rescue workers cited by Xinhua.

According to state media, rescue teams are hoping to pull the miners out through a 711-millimeter (28-inch) diameter passage. By noon Thursday, rescuers had drilled 18 meters into the mineshaft but heavy debris could slow efforts.

