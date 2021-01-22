Foreign fighters were meant to leave Libya this week. A huge trench being dug by Russian-backed mercenaries indicates they plan to stay

(CNN) Construction on an enormous trench across Libya , dug by Russian -backed mercenaries Wagner, is raising fears that foreign fighters will not withdraw from the country by Saturday, as a UN-brokered peace deal insists.

US officials are also concerned over the long-term goals of the Kremlin ally in the war-torn state. One intelligence official notes that the trench is a sign that Wagner, which, the official said, has its largest global presence in Libya, is "settling in for the long haul."

The trench, which extends dozens of kilometers south from the populated coastal areas around Sirte towards the Wagner-controlled stronghold of al-Jufra, can be seen on satellite imagery and is bolstered by a series of elaborate fortifications.

CNN has contacted the Russian government for comment and received no response.

This recent conflict has claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to UN data, and shattered an oil-rich, strategically vital Mediterranean state. An October peace deal , brokered by the United Nations, was meant to see all foreign forces leave the country by January 23, one of a number of confidence-building measures.

The trench and fortifications appear designed to impede or stop a land attack on LNA controlled areas in the east, running through the populated coastal areas of Libya that have seen the most clashes since the 2011 fall of the regime of Moammar Gadhafi.

The GNA have posted images of excavators and trucks creating the ditch and berm that runs alongside it and said that work appeared ongoing as recently as this month.

The trench, the US intelligence official said, is another reason "we see no intent or movement by either Turkish or Russian forces to abide by the UN-brokered agreement. This has the potential to derail an already fragile peace process and ceasefire. It will be a really difficult year ahead."

Open-source monitoring says it has mapped a series of more than 30 defensive positions dug into the desert and hillsides that stretch for about 70 kilometres.

Satellite imagery from Maxar, seems to show both the trench stretching along a main road, and the fortifications dug, also by Wagner mercenaries and their contractors.

Images show a build-up of defenses around the Jufra airbase, and also the Brak airfield further south, where apparent radar defenses have been installed and fortified.

Salaheddin Al-Namroush GNA Defense Minister, said to CNN: "I don't think anyone digging a trench today and making these reinforcements is leaving anytime soon."

Claudia Gazzini, from the International Crisis Group, told CNN the trench was "indeed worrying," and that talk of it "has been circulating between diplomats for the past few weeks. It is ongoing and would suggest Moscow is keen to cement its presence in Libya."

Analysts have said the Kremlin is keen to boost its military presence and influence in the Mediterranean, along NATO's southern underbelly, with the added bonus of involvement in and profit from Libya's oil industry.

Gazzini added there were repeated reports that both sides continued to maintain and build a presence of foreign mercenaries, with the GNA also accused of boosting its supplies of military equipment, under a public deal with Turkey to support its armed forces.

The US intelligence official said the number of mercenaries on both the GNA and LNA sides was relatively consistent: An estimated 10,000 were in currently Libya, according to a September AFRICOM report on the issue.

The Libyan deployment of about 2,000 Wagner foreign mercenaries -- thought to be mostly Russian or former Soviet Union nationals -- is the private military company's largest worldwide, the US official said.

A spokesman for the LNA, Major General Khaled al-Mahjoub, confirmed the existence of the trenches to CNN, but described them as "temporary" sand barriers and trenches, in "an open area... for defense and fighting." He denied the presence of 2,000 Wagner mercenaries, and said there were consultants "announced a long time ago."

But, a confidential UN report in June, obtained by CNN described the Wagner fighters as "an effective force multiplier."

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there were no Russians in Libya, but if there are they are not representing Russia. Russia has always denied it uses mercenaries to fight for it.